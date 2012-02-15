MUMBAI, Feb 15 Indian federal bond yields are likely to fall on Wednesday cushioned by the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of debt buys of up to 100 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) through open market operations (OMO). * Traders said the RBI's selection of the actively traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond for the purchase offer would perk up sentiment further. Other bonds that the RBI has offered to purchase on Friday are 8.07 percent 2017, 8.28 percent 2027 and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.12 percent and moving in a band of 8.10 percent to 8.15 percent in the session. It closed 3 basis points lower at 8.18 percent on Tuesday. * The OMO is expected to offset impact of the government's 120-billion-rupee debt sale on Friday. ($1= 49. 4 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)