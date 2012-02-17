MUMBAI, Feb 17 Indian federal bond yields are likely to open marginally higher on Friday as investors are expected to be cautious ahead of a $2.43 billion debt auction and the improved risk appetite across major global markets. * Traders said a surge in global oil prices may also hurt bonds as India imports most of its oil requirements and any increase in oil prices adversely impacts domestic inflation. For stories on oil, click * A sharp rise in bond yields may, however, be averted as traders would be unwilling to let bond prices drop eyeing the central bank's 100 billion debt purchase offer on Friday. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.21 percent and moving in a band of 8.18 percent to 8.23 percent in the session. It closed 2 basis points higher at 8.20 percent on Wednesday and the market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday. * The government is due to raise 120-billion-rupee through debt sale on Friday. ($1= 49. 3 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)