UPDATE 2-Cooling food prices send India's retail inflation to lowest since 2012
* RBI remain worried about core inflation, fiscal slippages (Adds more details, industrial output figures, quotes)
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Indian federal bond yields were marginally higher on Friday, as traders pruned their holdings to make room for a $2.43 billion debt auction later in the day. * At 9:13 a.m. (0343 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was 1 basis point higher at 8.21 percent. * The government is due to raise 120-billion-rupee through a debt sale, while the Reserve Bank of India has offered to buy debt through open market purchases of up to 100 billion rupees. * A spurt in global oil prices may trigger selling in bonds, as India imports most of its oil requirements and any increase in oil prices adversely impacts domestic inflation. * The 10-year bond yield is seen in a band of 8.18-8.22 percent. The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday. ($1= 49. 3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 1.01 pct (Updates to open)