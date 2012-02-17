MUMBAI, Feb 17 Indian federal bond yields were marginally higher on Friday, as traders pruned their holdings to make room for a $2.43 billion debt auction later in the day. * At 9:13 a.m. (0343 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was 1 basis point higher at 8.21 percent. * The government is due to raise 120-billion-rupee through a debt sale, while the Reserve Bank of India has offered to buy debt through open market purchases of up to 100 billion rupees. * A spurt in global oil prices may trigger selling in bonds, as India imports most of its oil requirements and any increase in oil prices adversely impacts domestic inflation. * The 10-year bond yield is seen in a band of 8.18-8.22 percent. The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday. ($1= 49. 3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)