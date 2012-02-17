* 10-year yield may find support at 8.22 pct - DCB * Higher crude prices may spur selling - traders * Trading volumes sharply lower than average (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Feb 17 Indian federal bond yields inched higher on Friday in low volume trade, as a $2.43 billion debt sale slated for the day spurred some selling, although the Reserve Bank of India's debt purchases also lined up for the session limited the rise. At 10:38 a.m. (0508 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was 2 basis points higher at 8.22 percent. "Nothing much is expected to happen before the auction outcome, and the 10-year yield may find support at 8.22 percent," said Anoop Verma, associate vice president at Development Credit Bank. The 10-year bond yield moved in a narrow 8.20-8.22 percent band, because the bonds are part of the auction, traders said. The total trading volume on the electronic trading platform was 16.65 billion rupees, compared with a daily average of around 40 billion rupees in the first two hours of trade, ahead of the auction and a long weekend. Indian treasury markets will be closed on Monday for a local holiday. The government is due to raise 120 billion rupees through the debt sale, while the RBI has offered to buy debt through open market purchases of up to 100 billion rupees. The bidding for the auction as well as the debt purchase starts at 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT) for two hours, while results for both are expected after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). A spurt in global oil prices may exert selling pressure in bonds, as India imports most of its oil requirements and any increase in oil prices adversely impacts domestic inflation. "Higher oil prices are not helping bonds," Verma said. The 10-year bond yield is seen in a band of 8.18-8.22 percent during the session. The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 7 basis points at 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate was 3 basis points up at 8.08 percent. ($1= 49. 3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)