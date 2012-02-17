* 10-year yield may find support at 8.22 pct - DCB
* Higher crude prices may spur selling - traders
* Trading volumes sharply lower than average
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Indian federal bond yields
inched higher on Friday in low volume trade, as a $2.43 billion
debt sale slated for the day spurred some selling, although the
Reserve Bank of India's debt purchases also lined up for the
session limited the rise.
At 10:38 a.m. (0508 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was 2 basis points higher at 8.22 percent.
"Nothing much is expected to happen before the auction
outcome, and the 10-year yield may find support at 8.22
percent," said Anoop Verma, associate vice president at
Development Credit Bank.
The 10-year bond yield moved in a narrow 8.20-8.22 percent
band, because the bonds are part of the auction, traders said.
The total trading volume on the electronic trading platform
was 16.65 billion rupees, compared with a daily average of
around 40 billion rupees in the first two hours of trade, ahead
of the auction and a long weekend.
Indian treasury markets will be closed on Monday for a local
holiday.
The government is due to raise 120 billion rupees through
the debt sale, while the RBI has offered to buy debt through
open market purchases of up to 100 billion rupees.
The bidding for the auction as well as the debt purchase
starts at 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT) for two hours, while results for
both are expected after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT).
A spurt in global oil prices may exert selling pressure in
bonds, as India imports most of its oil requirements and any
increase in oil prices adversely impacts domestic
inflation.
"Higher oil prices are not helping bonds," Verma said.
The 10-year bond yield is seen in a band of 8.18-8.22
percent during the session.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 7
basis points at 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate
was 3 basis points up at 8.08 percent.
($1= 49. 3 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)