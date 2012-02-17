(Updates to mid-afternoon) MUMBAI, Feb 17 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady in sluggish volumes on Friday, as most traders preferred to stay on the sidelines, eyeing the outcome of a $2.43 billion debt sale as well as of the Reserve Bank of India's debt purchase. * At 1:52 p.m. (0822 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was a basis point lower at 8.19 percent. It traded in a narrow 8.19-8.22 percent band. * The 10-year bonds moved in a tight band, as these were part of the auction, traders said. A Reuters poll of 12 traders showed the 2021 bonds are likely to fetch a yield of 8.23 percent at the debt sale. * The federal government is due to raise 120 billion rupees through the debt sale, while the RBI has offered to buy debt through open market purchases of up to 100 billion rupees ($2.03 billion). * A Reuters poll said the 9.15 percent, 2024 bonds, which are part of the debt purchase plan announced by the RBI, may fetch a yield of 8.25 percent. The 2024 bonds were the second-most traded in the secondary market. * The results of the auction and the debt buy are expected after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT) * The total volume on the electronic trading platform was 53.95 billion rupees, less than half of daily average in the afternoon trades, primarily because of the auction and a long weekend. * Indian treasury markets will be closed on Monday for a local holiday. * The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 4 basis points at 7.31 percent, while the one-year rate was 2 basis points up at 8.07 percent. ($1= 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)