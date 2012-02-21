MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian federal bond yields are likely to open higher on Tuesday as traders may prune positions awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's announcement on debt buy through open market operations this week to offset the auction slated for Feb. 24. * The RBI typically announces its plans for debt purchases via OMOs after market hours on Tuesdays. * The government has announced that it will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of bonds on Friday. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.22 percent and moving in a band of 8.20 percent to 8.23 percent in the session. It closed 1 basis points lower at 8.19 percent on Friday. The market was closed on Monday for a local holiday. * Traders said the continuing surge in global oil prices may also hurt bonds as India imports most of its oil requirements and any increase in oil prices adversely impacts domestic inflation. For stories on oil, click. ($1= 49. 3 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)