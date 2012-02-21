* Traders expecting debt buy by RBI to support auction * First ever annual inflation data based on CPI awaited (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian federal bond yields were steady on Tuesday as traders were expecting that the Reserve Bank of India might buy debt through open market operations to support a scheduled bond auction in the week. At 10:05 a.m. (0435 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at 8.19 percent from Friday's close. The market was closed on Monday for a local holiday. India is scheduled to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) by auctioning bonds on Friday. "Announcement of a probable OMO towards the day end is getting firmed, given the tight cash conditions and spike in currency in circulation owing to state elections, keeping the market cautious," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital. The RBI typically announces its plans for debt purchases via OMOs after market hours on Tuesdays. On Friday, banks borrowed 1.66 trillion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India's repo window, compared with 1.68 trillion rupees on Wednesday, indicating the extent of the liquidity deficit in the banking system. The RBI has bought debt worth 905.54 billion rupees through open market operations since November to inject cash in the banking system to help the market absorb the huge government borrowing. New Delhi has already raised its borrowing target twice in the current financial year, taking the total to 5.10 trillion rupees, to help bridge the country's yawning fiscal gap. Traders said the continuing surge in global oil prices may also hurt bonds as India imports most of its oil requirements and any increase in oil prices adversely impacts domestic inflation. For stories on oil, click. Trading was also cautious ahead of the release of the first ever annual inflation data based on the consumer price index (CPI) on Tuesday, a move to monitor retail prices that is expected to make monetary policy more effective in addressing demand-driven pressures. Satapathy said the initiative of releasing the annual CPI would be more helpful in gauging the demand-pull inflation in the economy. "We will have to see the reliability of the data going forward," Satapathy said, adding that bond yields may move by 3 -4 basis points depending on the data print. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.33 percent from 7.32 percent previously, while the one-year rate was 8.09 percent from 8.07 percent on Friday. ($1= 49. 3 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)