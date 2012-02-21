(Updates figures)
MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian federal bond yields
and overnight indexed swap rates eased on Tuesday after comments
by Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn raised
expectations of another cut in bank cash reserve ratios.
* At 1:33 p.m. (0803 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was down 2 basis points at 8.17 percent. It had
fallen to 8.16 percent following Gokarn's comments.
* The benchmark five-year swap rate, was 3
basis points lower at 7.29 percent, while the one-year rate
eased 2 basis points to 8.05 percent.
* Gokarn said another cut in the CRR would be considered,
but only at scheduled policy review meetings.
* The RBI cut the CRR to 5.50 percent from 6.00 percent in
late January to ease liquidity tightness. The move is estimated
to have released about 320 billion rupees ($6.5 billion) into
the banking system.
* Tax outflows in March, and the prospect of overnight rates
getting closer to double digits, may prompt the RBI to consider
cutting the CRR in its March review.
* Higher global oil prices may limit the fall in bond yields
as India imports about 80 percent of its oil requirements and
any increase in oil prices adversely affects inflation. For
stories on oil, click.
* Gokarn also said the rise in oil prices was a new risk
factor for inflation.
* The 10-year yield is likely to remain in the 8.17-8.20
percent range for the rest of the day, dealers said.
($1= 49.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)