(Updates figures) MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian federal bond yields and overnight indexed swap rates eased on Tuesday after comments by Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn raised expectations of another cut in bank cash reserve ratios. * At 1:33 p.m. (0803 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was down 2 basis points at 8.17 percent. It had fallen to 8.16 percent following Gokarn's comments. * The benchmark five-year swap rate, was 3 basis points lower at 7.29 percent, while the one-year rate eased 2 basis points to 8.05 percent. * Gokarn said another cut in the CRR would be considered, but only at scheduled policy review meetings. * The RBI cut the CRR to 5.50 percent from 6.00 percent in late January to ease liquidity tightness. The move is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees ($6.5 billion) into the banking system. * Tax outflows in March, and the prospect of overnight rates getting closer to double digits, may prompt the RBI to consider cutting the CRR in its March review. * Higher global oil prices may limit the fall in bond yields as India imports about 80 percent of its oil requirements and any increase in oil prices adversely affects inflation. For stories on oil, click. * Gokarn also said the rise in oil prices was a new risk factor for inflation. * The 10-year yield is likely to remain in the 8.17-8.20 percent range for the rest of the day, dealers said. ($1= 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)