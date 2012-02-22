MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian federal bond yields are seen rising on Wednesday on selling as the Reserve Bank of India has not yet announced a debt buy Through open market operations for this week. * Most traders were expecting the central bank to announce an offer to purchase government bonds on Tuesday evening to offset fresh supply from the $2.43 billion auction on Friday. * The option to buy government bonds from the secondary market through OMOs is also on the table, RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.19 percent on Wednesday and moving in a band of 8.20 percent to 8.23 percent during the session. It closed at 8.17 percent on Tuesday, 2 basis points lower from Friday's close. * The continuing surge in global oil prices may also hurt bond prices as India imports most of its oil requirements and any increase in oil prices adversely impacts domestic inflation. For stories on oil, click. * A sharp rise in bond yields, however, is unlikely as there is no auction slated next week. There is only one sale left to end this fiscal year's scheduled borrowing. ($1= 49. 3 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)