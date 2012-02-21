* Bond market pricing in policy rate, CRR cut - IndusInd Bank * Need aggressive steps to address liquidity deficit - Nomura * 10-year yield may fall to 8.14 pct if OMO announced - traders (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Neha Arora MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian federal bond yields settled lower on Tuesday as comments from a top central bank official sparked hopes of a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio to ease an ongoing cash crunch. Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Subir Gokarn said that a cut in the CRR would be considered, but only at scheduled policy review meetings. The cash reserve ratio is the amount of cash banks must set aside with the RBI. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended 2 basis points lower at 8.17 percent. It fell to an intraday low of 8.16 percent after Gokarn's comments. "The market is already pricing in an expectation of a rate cut, and a CRR cut," said J. Moses Harding, head of asset-liabilities committee at IndusInd Bank. He expects the 10-year yield to be in a 8.10-8.35 percent band in the near term. In late January, the RBI had cut the CRR to 5.50 percent from 6.00 percent to ease liquidity tightness. The move is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees ($6.5 billion) into the banking system. Advance tax outflows in March, and the prospect of overnight rates getting closer to double digits, may prompt the RBI to consider cutting the CRR in its March review. Borrowings by banks through the daily repo auctions of the RBI indicate the shortfall in funds at nearly twice the central bank's comfort zone of 600 billion rupees since mid-December. "We think the current liquidity deficit conditions present a strong case toward infusing liquidity through aggressive steps," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist with Nomura, in a note. Overnight indexed swap rates also eased briefly following the RBI deputy's remarks. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 7.32 percent, while the one-year rate ended a basis point lower at 8.06 percent. The expectation of bond purchases by RBI through open market operations this week also aided the fall in yields, traders said. "The strength in bonds is also driven by OMO expectation," said Harding of IndusInd Bank. India is scheduled to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) through bonds auction on Friday. The central bank typically announces bond buys through OMOs after market hours on Tuesday. If the RBI announces debt purchases through OMO, the 10-year yield may open at 8.14 percent on Wednesday, traders said. The RBI has bought debt worth 905.54 billion rupees through open market operations since late November to help the market absorb the huge government borrowing. New Delhi has already raised its borrowing target twice in the current financial year, taking the total to 5.10 trillion rupees, to help bridge the country's huge fiscal gap. Total traded volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 117.30 billion rupees, higher from Friday's volume of 90.85 billion rupees. The market was shut on Monday for a local holiday. ($1= 49.3 rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)