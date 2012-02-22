* Benchmark bond yield at over 1-week high * Hopes of aggressive steps to address liquidity deficit lends support * Higher oil prices keeping market nervous - traders (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian federal bond yields rose to their highest in over a week on Wednesday, as the central bank desisted from announcing any debt buy in the week despite tight liquidity. At 10:28 a.m. (0458 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.21 percent, 4 basis points higher from Tuesday's close of 8.17 percent. "Liquidity is tight so the market was expecting an OMO to support this week's auction, absence of which has made the sentiment in the market bearish," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The central bank normally announces its debt buy via OMO on Tuesdays, after the close of trading hours. OMOs help the market participants make room for the debt auction by the government, besides easing the liquidity squeeze in the banking system. Apart from Friday's bond sale to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion), the government will also sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills on Wednesday. Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday the central bank will consider a further reduction in banks' reserve requirements to help ease tight cash conditions. "RBI deputy's comments reinforced the market belief of proactive steps by central bank in the near term to ease liquidity crunch lending some support to bonds," Bagla said. Banks borrowed 1.30 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo counter on Tuesday, lower than 1.66 trillion rupees on Friday. Traders said commodity prices, especially crude oil prices, have been edging higher on increasing geo-political risks and that is adding to nervousness in bonds. Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 31.70 billion rupees , lower than the daily average of about 45 billion rupees in the first three hours of trade. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.35 percent from 7.32 percent on Tuesday, while the one-year rate was at 8.08 percent from 8.06 percent. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)