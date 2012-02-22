MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian federal bond yields rose further in afternoon session on Wednesday, as traders bet on the possibility of an unscheduled auction next week. * New Delhi has already raised its borrowing target twice in the current financial year, taking the total to 5.10 trillion rupees, to help bridge the country's yawning fiscal gap. * At 2:25 p.m. (0855 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.23 percent, 6 basis points higher from Tuesday's close of 8.17 percent. * Absence of any open market operation (OMO) announcement this week by RBI has pushed up bond yields on the day, traders said. The central bank normally announces its debt buy via OMO on Tuesdays, after the close of trading hours. * Apart from Friday's bond sale to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion), the government will also sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills on Wednesday. * There is no auction supply scheduled next week. The government is scheduled to sell 120 billion rupees of debt between Mar. 5 and Mar.9, in the last auction of the fiscal year. * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday that the central bank will consider a further reduction in banks' reserve requirements to help ease tight cash conditions. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)