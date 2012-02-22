* RBI says to buy 120 billion rupees of debt on Friday * Market worries about additional borrowing by government * High oil and commodity prices pressure yields (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian federal bond yields rose to their highest levels in almost two weeks on Wednesday in the absence of a debt-purchase announcement from the central bank, which came after the close. With cash conditions remaining tight, the 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.22 percent, up 5 basis points from Tuesday. It touched a high of 8.24 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 9, but is expected to drop on Thursday after the RBI said it would buy 120 billion rupees of debt on Friday. "A good rally of around 10 basis points is expected in the 10-year benchmark in tomorrow's opening session," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital. The RBI normally announces its open market operations (OMOs) on Tuesdays. OMOs help inject funds into the banking system, making easier for buyers to take up bonds that are being auctioned. "The cash squeeze has intensified," said Prasanna Patankar, senior vice-president at STCI Primary Dealer, adding that the market was nervous about possible additional borrowing by the government in the run-up to the fiscal year-end on March 31. Traders are betting on the possibility of an unscheduled auction next week to help make up for the government's lack of progress in selling stakes in state-run companies. Banks borrowed 1.41 trillion rupees ($28.66 billion) from the RBI's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, up from 1.30 trillion rupees on Tuesday. The government will sell bonds to raise 120 billion rupees on Friday. It sold 90 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills on Wednesday. New Delhi has already raised its borrowing target twice in the current financial year, taking the total to 5.10 trillion to help bridge a yawning fiscal gap. The next government bond auction is scheduled for between March 5 and March 9, also to raise 120 billion rupees. RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday that the central bank would consider a further cut in banks' reserve requirements to help ease tight cash conditions. "The RBI deputy's comments reinforced the market's belief of proactive steps by the central bank in the near term to ease the liquidity crunch, lending some support to bonds," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. Rising oil prices are adding to nervousness in the bond market, traders said. Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 98.45 billion rupees, about average. The benchmark five-year swap rate rose to 7.38 percent from 7.32 percent on Tuesday, while the one-year rate rose to 8.11 percent from 8.06 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Ted Kerr)