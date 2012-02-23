MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian federal bond yields are likely to fall sharply on Thursday as the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of a 120 billion rupee ($2.44 billion) debt purchase offer through open market operations, after trading hours on Wednesday, is seen lifting the market mood. * Traders said the RBI's selection of the current 10-year benchmark bond - 8.79 percent 2021 bond- for the OMO on Friday will provide more ballast to the buying interest. Other bonds the RBI has offered to purchase on Friday are 8.07 percent 2017, 8.28 percent 2027 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds.. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.17 percent on Thursday and moving in a band of 8.15 percent to 8.20 percent during the session. It closed at 8.22 percent on Wednesday, 5 basis points higher from Tuesday's close. * The OMO offer is expected to offset fresh supply from the $2.44 billion auction, also due on Friday. * Movement in global crude oil prices will be eyed for further clues on domestic inflation and interest rates as India imports nearly 80 percent of its oil requirements. * U.S. crude oil futures added to losses and Brent crude pared gains in post-settlement trading after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose much more than expected last week. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)