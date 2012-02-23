* Fall in yields limited by worries about new borrowing * Oil prices add to market nervousness * Cash conditions remain tight (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian federal bond yields eased on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India said it would conduct an open market operation (OMO)on Friday, but falls were limited by concerns that the government may hold an unscheduled debt auction next week. At 11:22 a.m. (0552 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.1846 percent, down from Wednesday's close of 8.22 percent. Some dealers had expected the benchmark yield to drop by as much as 10 basis points after the RBI said after the market closed on Wednesday that it would buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of government bonds. For the first time this fiscal year, the RBI will buy the 10-year bond. This would normally have driven down the yield on the benchmark by much more that it did on Thursday, dealers said. "The impact on the 10-year bond should have been greater but factors like crude and fiscal deficit worries have capped gains (in prices)," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai. With cash conditions remaining tight, traders are concerned that the government may hold an unscheduled auction next week to rein in its ballooning fiscal deficit. New Delhi has already raised its borrowing target twice in the current financial year ending March 31, taking the total to 5.10 trillion rupees. The next government bond auction is scheduled for between March 5 and March 9, also to raise 120 billion rupees. Banks borrowed 1.47 trillion rupees ($28.6 billion) from the RBI's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, up from 1.41 trillion rupees on Wednesday. The government will sell bonds to raise 120 billion rupees on Friday. Rising commodity and oil prices are adding to nervousness in the bond market. Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was an average 41.25 billion rupees in the first three hours of trade. The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both steady, at 7.38 percent and 8.11 percent, respectively. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)