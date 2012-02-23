(Updates to mid-afternoon) MUMBAI, Feb 23 * Indian federal bond yields eased after the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy bonds through an open market operation to help the market absorb a debt auction on Friday. * The fall in yields was limited, however, on concern that the government may hold an unscheduled debt auction next week to help rein in an expanding fiscal deficit. * At 12:58 p.m. (0728 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent, down from Wednesday's close of 8.22 percent. * After market hours on Wednesday, the RBI said it would buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of government bonds, including the 10-year benchmark. * The government plans to raise 120 billion rupees at the bond auction on Friday. * New Delhi has already raised its overall borrowing target twice to 5.10 trillion rupees this year due to a widening fiscal deficit. * The last government bond auction for the financial year ending March 31 is scheduled for March 5-9. * Traders said the market has not yet priced in more than one unscheduled auction. * Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was at 58.40 billion rupees. * The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.38 percent, while the one-year rate was 1 basis point lower at 8.10 percent. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)