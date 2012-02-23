(Updates to mid-afternoon)
MUMBAI, Feb 23 * Indian federal bond
yields eased after the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy
bonds through an open market operation to help the market absorb
a debt auction on Friday.
* The fall in yields was limited, however, on concern that
the government may hold an unscheduled debt auction next week to
help rein in an expanding fiscal deficit.
* At 12:58 p.m. (0728 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.19 percent, down from Wednesday's close
of 8.22 percent.
* After market hours on Wednesday, the RBI said it would buy
up to 120 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of government bonds,
including the 10-year benchmark.
* The government plans to raise 120 billion rupees at the
bond auction on Friday.
* New Delhi has already raised its overall borrowing target
twice to 5.10 trillion rupees this year due to a widening fiscal
deficit.
* The last government bond auction for the financial year
ending March 31 is scheduled for March 5-9.
* Traders said the market has not yet priced in more than
one unscheduled auction.
* Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was
at 58.40 billion rupees.
* The benchmark five-year swap rate was
steady at 7.38 percent, while the one-year rate
was 1 basis point lower at 8.10 percent.
($1 = 49.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)