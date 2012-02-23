* At least one unscheduled bond sale likely in March - traders * 10-yr yield may rise 3-4 bps on unscheduled sale - IDBI * Repo borrowings rise to 1.47 trln rupees (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Neha Arora MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian federal bond yields settled above their intraday lows on Thursday on expectations that the government will likely hold an unscheduled debt auction next week as part of its efforts to rein in an expanding fiscal deficit. The government plans to hold an auction in the week beginning March 5 after this Friday's $2.44 billion sale, as part of its scheduled borrowing. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 8.20 percent, down from Wednesday's close of 8.22 percent, after falling to 8.16 percent. "If the unscheduled auction is announced, the 10-year yield may go up 3-4 basis points," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank, adding the yield may see resistance if it climbs to 8.25 percent. "State-owned banks will see an opportunity to buy the 10-year if the yield is at 8.25 percent," Venkatesh said. Traders said the market is pricing in at least one unscheduled bond auction in March. The government has already raised its borrowing target twice for the fiscal year to 5.10 trillion rupees. It has been unable to meet the budget target for about $8.1 billion in state company share sales. The fiscal gap for the ongoing financial year is widely expected to be 5.5 percent of GDP, wider than 4.6 percent projected by the government in February last year. Yields had eased after the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy bonds through an open market operation to help the market absorb Friday's debt auction. After market hours on Wednesday, the RBI said it would buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of government bonds, including the 10-year benchmark. Tight liquidity in the banking system also worried market participants. Banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo window rose to 1.47 trillion rupees, above the RBI's indicated comfort level of 600 billion rupees of liquidity deficit. The total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 108.05 billion rupees, up from 98.45 billion rupees on Wednesday. The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 5 basis points higher at 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 basis points higher at 8.13 percent. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)