* At least one unscheduled bond sale likely in March -
traders
* 10-yr yield may rise 3-4 bps on unscheduled sale - IDBI
* Repo borrowings rise to 1.47 trln rupees
By Neha Arora
MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian federal bond yields
settled above their intraday lows on Thursday on expectations
that the government will likely hold an unscheduled debt auction
next week as part of its efforts to rein in an expanding fiscal
deficit.
The government plans to hold an auction in the week
beginning March 5 after this Friday's $2.44 billion sale, as
part of its scheduled borrowing.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield
settled at 8.20 percent, down from Wednesday's close of 8.22
percent, after falling to 8.16 percent.
"If the unscheduled auction is announced, the 10-year yield
may go up 3-4 basis points," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at
IDBI Bank, adding the yield may see resistance if it climbs to
8.25 percent.
"State-owned banks will see an opportunity to buy the
10-year if the yield is at 8.25 percent," Venkatesh said.
Traders said the market is pricing in at least one
unscheduled bond auction in March.
The government has already raised its borrowing target twice
for the fiscal year to 5.10 trillion rupees. It has been unable
to meet the budget target for about $8.1 billion in state
company share sales.
The fiscal gap for the ongoing financial year is widely
expected to be 5.5 percent of GDP, wider than 4.6 percent
projected by the government in February last year.
Yields had eased after the Reserve Bank of India said it
would buy bonds through an open market operation to help the
market absorb Friday's debt auction.
After market hours on Wednesday, the RBI said it would buy
up to 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of government bonds,
including the 10-year benchmark.
Tight liquidity in the banking system also worried market
participants. Banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo window rose to
1.47 trillion rupees, above the RBI's indicated comfort level of
600 billion rupees of liquidity deficit.
The total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform
was 108.05 billion rupees, up from 98.45 billion rupees on
Wednesday.
The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 5
basis points higher at 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate
ended 2 basis points higher at 8.13 percent.
($1 = 49.2 rupees)
