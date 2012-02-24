MUMBAI, Feb 24 Indian federal bond yields are likely to be wedged in a tight range on Friday as investors remain cautious with factors such as the government's bond auction, the Reserve Bank of India's debt buy and surging global oil prices weighing. * India's inflation, interest rate and in turn growth trajectory are vulnerable to world oil price swings as the country imports nearly 80 percent of oil requirements. * Brent crude rose for a fourth day, hitting a fresh nine-month high and a record in euro terms on Thursday, creating renewed concerns for cash-strapped Europe on heightened tensions between Iran and the West. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.21 on Friday and move in a band of 8.18 percent to 8.23 percent during the session. It closed at 8.20 percent on Thursday, 2 basis points lower from Wednesday's close. * The government is due to auction 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion)of bonds on Friday, and the Reserve Bank of India has offered to buy an equal amount through open market operations, including the current 10-year benchmark paper. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)