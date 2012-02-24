* Rise in global crude oil prices dampens bond market sentiment * India to sell 120 bln rupees of debt, results due after 0900 GMT * OMO of 120 bln rupees includes current 10-year benchmark paper (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, Feb 24 Indian federal bonds yields nudged up on Friday as an uptick in global crude oil prices raised concerns about its impact on domestic inflation. At 10:24 a.m. (0454 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.21 percent from Thursday's close of 8.20 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was a thin 12.70 billion rupees ($259 million) compared with an average 40 billion-45 billion rupees usually traded during the early hours. "High oil prices can impact either way--if petrol and diesel prices are raised then inflationary pressures will rise, and if they are not raised, then it will increase the subsidy burden and in turn hurt fiscal consolidation," said a dealer at a private bank. India's inflation rate is vulnerable to world oil price swings as the country imports nearly 80 percent of oil requirements. The government has deregulated petrol prices, but controls diesel and cooking gas prices. Brent crude rose above $124 on Friday, on track for a fifth straight weekly gain, as worries over Iranian supply and upbeat U.S. economic data offset concerns that high oil prices could snuff out demand. The government is due to auction 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion)of bonds on Friday, and the Reserve Bank of India has offered to buy an equal amount through open market operations, including the current 10-year benchmark paper. Traders said tight liquidity conditions, which is likely to intensify in March as corporates make tax payments could hurt sentiments. However, the near term outlook for bonds is positive driven by rate cut expectations at the March 15 central bank policy review, they said. J. Moses Harding, head of the asset-liabilities committee at IndusInd Bank, said that there was a good possibility of another round of 50 basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio at the March meeting to help the market tide over any cash crunch due to tax outflows from the system. Expectations that the government will likely hold an unscheduled debt auction next week as part of its efforts to rein in an expanding fiscal deficit also weighed. The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 2 basis points, at 7.45 percent and 8.15 percent, respectively. ($1 = 49 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)