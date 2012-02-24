(Updates to mid-afternoon) MUMBAI, Feb 24 Indian federal bonds yields were marginally higher on Friday afternoon ahead of a $2.44 billion government bond auction and a debt purchase through open market operations by the Reserve Bank of India. * At 1 p.m. (0730 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was 1 basis point higher at 8.21 percent. * The results of the bond auction and the debt purchase are expected after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). * A Reuters poll on the open market debt purchase showed the RBI may buy the 10-year benchmark bond at 8.1887 percent. * A separate Reuters poll on the bond auction projected a cutoff of 8.3131 percent for the 9.15 percent, 2024 bonds, also the most highly traded bonds in the secondary market. * The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 37.85 billion rupees ($770.88 million), compared with 58.40 billion rupees traded around the same time on Thursday. * The market also expects an unscheduled bond auction next week, with the government battling a widening fiscal deficit. * The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate was up 1 basis point at 8.14 percent. ($1 = 49.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)