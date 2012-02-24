* 10-year yield seen at 8.30 pct if extra borrowing next week - Nomura * High oil prices trigger concerns of delay in RBI rate cuts * RBI may hold debt buys via OMOs next week as liquidity tight (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Neha Arora MUMBAI, Feb 24 Indian federal bonds yields ended higher on Friday, as traders were disappointed with the cutoff levels at which the Reserve Bank of India bought debt via its open market operations. The 10-year benchmark bond yield spiked in late trades to settle 3 basis points higher at 8.23 percent. It traded in a narrow 8.19-8.23 percent band during the session. The RBI bought 118.40 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) of bonds through its open market operations (OMO). Of this, it bought 83.14 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark bond at 8.1961 percent or 103.90 rupees. A Reuters poll had showed the RBI is expected to buy the 10-year bond at 8.1887 percent. "The market was hoping that RBI will buy the 10-year bonds at least 10-15 paise (2 basis points lower) above the market levels," said a trader with a foreign bank. Rising global crude oil prices continued to weigh on the market as India imports nearly 80 percent of its oil needs. A rise in crude oil prices may fuel domestic inflation, which may delay monetary easing by the RBI. Brent crude held above $123 a barrel on Friday, heading for a fifth weekly gain, as concern over cuts in Iranian supply offset worries high oil prices could restrain demand. Some traders said the RBI may announce debt purchases through open market next week, as liquidity is expected to stay tight. "If the OMO is announced without an (unscheduled) auction next week, the 10-year yield may fall to 8.15 percent," said a trader with a private bank. The anticipation of an unscheduled bond auction next week also weighed on sentiment, as New Delhi struggles to rein in a widening fiscal deficit. "If there is an unscheduled bond auction next week, the 10-year yield may go up by around 5-7 basis points, and may touch 8.30 percent," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura. There is a 120-billion-rupee auction remaining in the March 5-March 9 week, which is the last auction of the current financial year, as per the scheduled calendar. Earlier in the day, New Delhi successfully raised 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) by auctioning bonds, with the cut-off for the most-traded 9.15 percent, 2024 bond coming in- line with a Reuters poll forecast. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 79.05 billion rupees, compared with 108.05 billion rupees traded on Thursday. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 basis points up at 8.15 percent. ($1 = 49 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)