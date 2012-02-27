MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian federal bond yields are likely to inch higher on Monday on a rise in global crude prices and mounting fears of an unscheduled bond auction this week. * Brent crude futures settled near a 10-month high above $125 a barrel on Friday, posting a fifth straight weekly gain as heightened concerns over tensions with Iran about its nuclear program and cuts in supply sent oil prices up on both sides of the Atlantic. * India's inflation, interest rate and in turn growth are vulnerable to world oil price swings as the country imports nearly 80 percent of its oil requirements. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.24 percent on Monday and moving in a band of 8.22 percent to 8.26 percent in the session. It closed at 8.23 percent on Friday, 3 basis points higher from Thursday's close. * Expectations that the government would likely hold an unscheduled debt auction this week as part of its efforts to rein in a widening fiscal deficit will also weigh. * The next government bond auction, also to raise 120 billion rupees, is scheduled for the week beginning March 5. * The Reserve Bank of India said the government will sell 80 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills on Feb. 29. ($1 = 48.9350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)