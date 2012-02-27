MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian federal bond yields
are likely to inch higher on Monday on a rise in global crude
prices and mounting fears of an unscheduled bond auction this
week.
* Brent crude futures settled near a 10-month high above
$125 a barrel on Friday, posting a fifth straight weekly gain as
heightened concerns over tensions with Iran about its nuclear
program and cuts in supply sent oil prices up on both sides of
the Atlantic.
* India's inflation, interest rate and in turn growth are
vulnerable to world oil price swings as the country imports
nearly 80 percent of its oil requirements.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen
opening at 8.24 percent on Monday and moving in a band of 8.22
percent to 8.26 percent in the session. It closed at 8.23
percent on Friday, 3 basis points higher from Thursday's close.
* Expectations that the government would likely hold an
unscheduled debt auction this week as part of its efforts to
rein in a widening fiscal deficit will also weigh.
* The next government bond auction, also to raise 120
billion rupees, is scheduled for the week beginning March 5.
* The Reserve Bank of India said the government will sell
80 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) of 91-day treasury bills and
40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills on Feb. 29.
($1 = 48.9350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)