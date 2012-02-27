MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian federal bond yields were flat, propped by buying interest by state-owned banks after a spike in yields driven by the possibility of an unscheduled auction this week. * At 9:07 a.m. (0337 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat at Friday's close of 8.23 percent. It closed up 3 basis points on Friday. * Oil prices, which held near a 10-month high in Asian trade as Iran tensions on heightened supply concerns, weighed on bonds. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)