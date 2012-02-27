BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian federal bond yields were flat, propped by buying interest by state-owned banks after a spike in yields driven by the possibility of an unscheduled auction this week. * At 9:07 a.m. (0337 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat at Friday's close of 8.23 percent. It closed up 3 basis points on Friday. * Oil prices, which held near a 10-month high in Asian trade as Iran tensions on heightened supply concerns, weighed on bonds. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
