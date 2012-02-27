* Higher oil prices pressuring yields - HSBC * Market awaits clues from govt panel meet on ONGC share sale * Traders expect RBI to buy bonds this week too (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian federal bond yields were steady on Monday, as the absence of a scheduled bond auction this week supported the market and the rise in global oil prices limited the buying interest. At 10:37 a.m. (0507 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was steady at Friday's close of 8.23 percent. It moved in a narrow 2 basis points band so far. Global crude oil prices were near 10-month highs, above $125 on concerns of supply disruption due to geo-political tensions. For stories on oil, click. "With oil at $125, we are seeing some pressure on bonds," said Manish Wadhawan, director and head of interest rates at HSBC. Any spike in oil prices is likely to have a spill-over impact on domestic inflation, as India imports nearly 80 percent of its oil needs. An acceleration in domestic inflation will only delay easing of the monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India. The market is awaiting clarity on the government's plan to sell its stake in state-run oil explorer and producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Later on Monday, a panel of ministers will meet to discuss the share sale. The government had planned to raise up to $2.5 billion through a public offering of ONGC shares but that plan was scrapped in October after subdued response from investors amid weak equity markets. The government's target was to raise 400 billion rupees through share sale in various state-run companies this financial year ending March. With the government raising only $250 million so far because of tepid equity markets, the target is unlikely to be met. Some traders expect the RBI to announce debt purchase through open market operations (OMO) this week, as liquidity stays tight. "If OMO happens, it will be a positive surprise," said Wadhawan of HSBC. The RBI has bought about 1 trillion rupees of bonds through OMOs since late November. The total traded volumes in the secondary market were 16 billion rupees, on the RBI's electronic trading platform. Tightness in liquidity pushed the one-year overnight indexed swap rates higher. The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate was 5 basis points higher at 8.20 percent. ($1 = 49 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)