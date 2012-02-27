(Updates levels) MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady on Monday, as the impact of a rise in global crude oil prices was offset by the absence of any scheduled bond auction in the week, which kept a lid on yields. * At 2:34 p.m. (0904 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was steady from Friday's close at 8.23 percent. It has moved in a narrow 2 basis points band so far in the session. * Global crude oil prices were just below the 10-month highs, around $124 a barrel. Crude oil prices have been ruling above $100, mostly on concerns of supply disruption due to geo-political tensions. For stories on oil, click. * Rise in oil prices can accelerate domestic inflation, as India imports nearly 80 percent of its oil needs. Any rise in domestic inflation will only delay monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India, traders said. * The total traded volume in the secondary market was 42.75 billion rupees, much below the daily average around this time. * Liquidity stayed tight, as reflected by banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo window. Banks borrowed a net 1.79 trillion rupees through the RBI's repo counter, highest at least since October 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed. * The tightness in liquidity pushed the one-year overnight indexed swap rates up. * The benchmark five-year swap rate was 5 basis points lower at 7.38 percent, while the one-year rate was 2 basis points higher at 8.17 percent. ($1 = 49 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)