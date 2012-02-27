* OMOs may continue due to liquidity shortfall - StanChart * Oil prices may reduce rate cut possibility in March - Nomura * Banks' net repo borrowing touch record high (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Neha Arora MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian federal bond yields were little changed on Monday as buyers were deterred on concerns that higher oil prices could stoke inflation. However, the government is not scheduled to hold an auction this week, which kept yields from rising sharply. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled steady at 8.23 percent. It moved in a narrow 2 basis point band during the day. Traders were also waiting to see whether the Reserve Bank of India will announce debt buys through open market operations (OMOs), which may help address the ongoing liquidity shortfall. "Market is watching two things, one of which is whether the RBI announces more OMOs, and the second is oil prices," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura. The strain on banking system liquidity became more acute, with banks' net borrowing at the RBI repo window touching a record high of 1.79 trillion rupees ($36.39 billion) earlier in the day. Liquidity is expected to come under more pressure in March due to corporate tax payments. "As banking system liquidity deficit is likely to worsen during mid-March due to advance tax outflows, possibility of continued OMOs exist," said Nagraj Kulkarni, senior rate strategist at Standard Chartered Bank. If the RBI buys debt this week, the 10-year yield may fall to around 8.15 percent, traders said. However, the absence of a debt buy will keep the yield in the range of 8.20-8.25 percent. Global crude oil prices hovered close to 10-month highs. Crude oil prices have been ruling above $100, primarily on concerns that supply may be disrupted due to geo-political tensions.. "The rise in oil prices has the potential to delay or reduce the possibility if any, of a rate cut in March," Rajpal of Nomura said. The government has de-controlled petrol prices in India, which imports nearly 80 percent of its oil needs, but the state continues to set prices of diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas. The total traded volume in the secondary market was 59.95 billion rupees, below Friday's total of 79.05 billion rupees. The tightness in liquidity pushed up the one-year overnight indexed swap rates. The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 3 basis points lower at 7.40 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 basis points higher at 8.18 percent. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)