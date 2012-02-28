MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian federal bond yields are likely to open steady on Tuesday as traders wait to see whether the Reserve Bank of India will announce debt buys through open market operations to ease the acute liquidity shortfall which is at a record high. * Banks' net borrowing at the RBI repo window touched a record high of 1.79 trillion rupees ($36.36 billion) on Monday. * An employees' strike at the state-owned banks on Tuesday will have an impact on the trading volumes in the bond market, traders said. * Global oil prices eased a tad but were still in the vicinity of the near-10-month peak of $125 a barrel touched on Friday, stoking inflationary pressure. * India's inflation, interest rate and in turn growth are vulnerable to world oil price swings as the country imports nearly 80 percent of its oil requirements. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen moving in a band of 8.20 percent to 8.25 percent in the session. It closed steady at 8.23 percent on Monday. * The Reserve Bank of India said the government will sell 80 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills on Feb. 29. ($1 = 49.2250 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)