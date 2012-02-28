MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian federal bond yields
are likely to open steady on Tuesday as traders wait to see
whether the Reserve Bank of India will announce debt buys
through open market operations to ease the acute liquidity
shortfall which is at a record high.
* Banks' net borrowing at the RBI repo window touched a
record high of 1.79 trillion rupees ($36.36 billion) on Monday.
* An employees' strike at the state-owned banks on Tuesday
will have an impact on the trading volumes in the bond market,
traders said.
* Global oil prices eased a tad but were still in the
vicinity of the near-10-month peak of $125 a barrel touched on
Friday, stoking inflationary pressure.
* India's inflation, interest rate and in turn growth are
vulnerable to world oil price swings as the country imports
nearly 80 percent of its oil requirements.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen
moving in a band of 8.20 percent to 8.25 percent in the session.
It closed steady at 8.23 percent on Monday.
* The Reserve Bank of India said the government will sell
80 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) of 91-day treasury bills and
40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills on Feb. 29.
($1 = 49.2250 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)