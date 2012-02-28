MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian federal bond yields were little changed on Tuesday as an acute cash shortage, which raised hopes that the Reserve Bank of India might announce debt buys through open market operations after market hours on Tuesday, deterred buying. * Banks' net borrowing at the RBI repo window touched a record high of 1.79 trillion rupees ($36.36 billion) on Monday. * An employees' strike at the state-owned banks on Tuesday will have an impact on the trading volumes in the bond market, traders said. * Global oil prices eased a tad but were still in the vicinity of the near-10-month peak of $125 a barrel touched on Friday, stoking inflationary pressure. * At 9:09 a.m. (0339 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.22 percent from Monday's close of 8.23 percent. ($1 = 49.2250 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)