* OMOs announcement expected after market hours * Extra supply worries ease as no OMO announcement on Monday * Banks' net repo borrowing at record high (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian federal bond yields edged lower on Tuesday as traders bet on the possibility the central bank will announce open market operations (OMO) after market hours to inject funds into the system and provide relief from the unprecedented cash squeeze. Banks' net borrowing at the RBI repo window touched a record high of 1.79 trillion rupees ($36.4 billion) on Monday. At 10:18 a.m. (0448 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.21 percent from Monday's close of 8.23 percent. The fears of an unscheduled auction this week has receded as there was no announcement on Monday, when the Reserve Bank of India usually issues details of borrowing, traders said. "It's a relief that there is no unscheduled auction this week," said Anoop Verma, associate vice president at Development Credit Bank. "OMO has to come to provide some relief to the banking system, so traders are taking positions accordingly," he said, adding "Moreover, Oil has pulled back a little." Traders are fearing at least one unscheduled bond auction before fiscal year ends as the government has been unable to meet the budget target for about $8.1 billion in state company share sales. The government has already raised its borrowing target twice for the fiscal year to 5.10 trillion rupees. Brent crude futures extended losses and slipped below $124 on Tuesday, snapping a surge that threatened to hurt the global economy while concerns over supply from the Middle East helped stem the slide. An employees' strike at the state-owned banks on Tuesday has an impact on the trading volumes in the bond market, traders said. The total traded volume in the secondary market was 59.95 billion rupees, below Friday's total of 79.05 billion rupees. The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both down 2 basis point, at 7.38 percent and 8.16 percent, respectively. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)