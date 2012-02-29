MUMBAI, Feb 29 Indian federal bond yields are likely to fall sharply on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of a 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) debt purchase offer through open market operations on Tuesday is seen lifting the market mood. * After markets closed, the central bank said it would buy 9.15 percent 2024, 8.35 percent 2022 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.18 percent and moving in a band of 8.15 percent to 8.20 percent in the session. It closed down 2 basis points 8.21 percent on Tuesday. * Appetite for bonds will also be helped by the possibility of slower growth in the quarter to end-December, which could pile pressure on the central bank to cut rates at its March 15 policy review, dealers said. * India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in more than two years during the final months of 2011 at an annual 6.4 percent, as high interest rates and booming input costs hampered manufacturing activity, a Reuters poll showed. * Bonds will also remain supported on account of softening global crude prices, traders said. * Banks borrowed a record 1.81 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility. ($1 = 49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)