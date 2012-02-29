* India GDP expected around 0530 GMT

MUMBAI, Feb 29 Indian federal bond yields slipped to their lowest levels in a week on Wednesday amid optimism that the Reserve Bank of India's plan to buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) of bonds on Friday will provide some relief to tight liquidity conditions.

At 10:14 a.m. (0444 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent, down from Tuesday's close of 8.21 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was about average, at 40 billion rupees.

Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura in Mumbai, said an open market operation when there was no scheduled auction was a reflection of the RBI's willingness to infuse liquidity in the banking system.

However, he said, "I think RBI needs to do much more in terms of liquidity infusion to provide meaningful relief."

The RBI said after the close of trading on Tuesday that it would buy 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, 8.35 percent 2022 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday.

Appetite for bonds was also helped by expectations that data later on Wednesday will show slower economic growth in the quarter to end-December.

This could increase pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates at its March 15 policy review, dealers said.

"The December quarter growth is expected to be lower, which may lead to easier monetary policy," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai.

India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in more than two years during the final months of 2011 as high interest rates and booming input costs hampered manufacturing activity, a Reuters poll showed. [ID: nL4E8DS1M3]

An unprecedented liquidity deficit in the inter-bank market has also raised expectations that the RBI will cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR), which stipulates the proportion of deposits that banks must hold at the central bank.

On Tuesday, banks borrowed a record 1.81 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility.

"We believe that a CRR cut is now imminent to ease the persistent stress in liquidity," Chetan Ahya, a managing director at Morgan Stanley, said in a note to clients.

The benchmark five-year swap rate eased to 7.39 percent from 7.41 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.17 percent.

($1 = 49 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)