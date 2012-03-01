MUMBAI, Mar 1 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open largely steady on Thursday with high global crude prices and tight cash conditions offsetting the central bank's debt purchase announcement. * Hopes of a rate are increasing, after India's economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the three months to December, the weakest annual growth in almost three years, aiding bonds, traders said. * The central bank would buy 9.15 percent 2024, 8.35 percent 2022 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen moving in a band of 8.16 percent to 8.22 percent in the session, dealers said. It closed down 1 basis point at 8.20 percent on Wednesday. * Oil jumped back to positive territory in late trading on Wednesday, ending February sharply higher. * Banks borrowed 1.80 trillion rupees ($36.81 billion) from the RBI's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday. ($1 = 49 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)