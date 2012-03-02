MUMBAI, March 2 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open higher tracking a sharp rise in global crude oil prices, further aggravating inflationary pressures and increasing the likelihood that the Reserve Bank of India could delay an expected interest rate cut, dealers said On Friday. * Oil surged nearly 5 percent in heavy trading on Thursday, and to its highest since the record run in 2008, as a late report out of Iran of a pipeline fire in top exporter Saudi Arabia triggered a rush of buying. * India imports nearly two-thirds of its oil requirements and a rise in global prices affects inflation expectations locally. * However, a top official at the Reserve Bank of India said after market hours on Thursday that growth between 7 percent and 8 percent suggests India is entering a phase of surplus capacity, with inflation expected to come down. * Traders will watch for the Reserve Bank of India's 120 billion rupees debt buy through open market operations. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.26 percent and moving in a band of 8.22 percent to 8.27 percent in the session, dealers said. It closed up 4 basis points at 8.24 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)