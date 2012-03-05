MUMBAI, March 5 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open down on Monday as buying may emerge on hopes the central bank is likely to announce yet another bond buy offer to offset the scheduled government debt sale this week. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.20 percent and moving in a band of 8.19 percent to 8.23 percent in the session, dealers said. It closed at 8.22 percent on Friday, 2 basis points lower from Thursday's close. * Last week's open market operation (OMO) where the RBI bought 107.76 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) of bonds to ease the tight cash supply also offers comfort to the market, as the debt buy was conducted though there was no bond sale. * RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan on Friday evening said options were open for a further cut in the cash reserve ratio for banks in March 15 policy review and did not rule out more OMOs. * The government is due to raise 120 billion rupees through a bond auction this week, its last planned sale for the current financial year which ends March 31. The auctions are usually announced on Mondays after market hours. ($1 = 49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)