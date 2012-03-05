* Traders hope for OMO as liquidity deficit concerns stay * High oil prices seen neutralising OMO benefits (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, March 5 Indian federal bond yields eased on Monday amid optimism that the Reserve Bank of India will announce a bond purchase offer this week to provide some relief to the tight liquidity conditions. At 10:45 a.m. (0515 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.21 percent, down from Friday's close of 8.22 percent. Traders are awaiting details of securities being offered in this week's federal auction and also hoping that an open market operation will be announced to infuse liquidity, said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital. "This week's debt sale being the last in the fiscal year, will see the corresponding OMO aiming at placing a lid on the rising bond yields. Thus the liquid benchmark bond is likely to be announced in the OMO," he said. The RBI bought 107.76 billion rupees ($2.16 billion) of bonds last week, though there was no bond sale scheduled. Banks borrowed 1.11 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo window on Monday, indicating the cash deficit in the system. As per the auction calender for borrowing, the government is due to raise 120 billion rupees this week, the last planned debt sale for the current fiscal year that ends in March. The auctions are usually announced on Mondays after market hours. RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Friday evening that options were open for a further cut in the cash reserve ratio for banks in the RBI policy review on March 15. Also, he did not rule out more open market operations. "High global oil price is the wild card and is balancing out the impact of OMOs to keep yields in a tight band in the near term," said Anoop Verma, associate vice-president at Development Credit Bank. Verma expects the yields to move in the 8.15-8.25 percent at least until the RBI policy review scheduled later this month. Both Brent and U.S. crude retreated after Brent futures jumped above $128 a barrel to levels last seen in July 2008 in post-settlement trade on Thursday, reacting to an Iranian media report of a pipeline fire in Saudi Arabia. The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.37 percent from Friday's close of 7.40 percent while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.13 percent. ($1 = 49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)