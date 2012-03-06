MUMBAI, March 6 Indian federal bond yields are likely to fall in opening trades on Tuesday comforted by the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of a debt buy, but caution before election results in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh may limit the decline in yields. * The election results, expected by noon (0630 GMT), would give clues on the Congress-led federal coalition's ability to revive stalled reforms, traders said. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it was willing to buy up to 150 billion rupees ($2.41 billion) of bonds through open market operations on March 9, including an option to retain 30 billion rupees of bonds, in case of higher offers. * The purchase offer includes the actively traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond. * The OMO is expected to help partially offset the government's scheduled 120 billion rupees bond auction on the same day. This is the last bond sale for the financial year ending March 31, as per the borrowing calendar. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.20 percent and moving in a band of 8.19 percent to 8.23 percent in the session, dealers said. It closed at 8.23 percent on Monday, 1 basis point higher from Friday's close. ($1 = 49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)