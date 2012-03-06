MUMBAI, March 6 Indian federal bond yields
are likely to fall in opening trades on Tuesday comforted by the
Reserve Bank of India's announcement of a debt buy, but caution
before election results in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh
may limit the decline in yields.
* The election results, expected by noon (0630 GMT), would
give clues on the Congress-led federal coalition's ability to
revive stalled reforms, traders said.
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it was willing to
buy up to 150 billion rupees ($2.41 billion) of bonds through
open market operations on March 9, including an option to retain
30 billion rupees of bonds, in case of higher offers.
* The purchase offer includes the actively traded 9.15
percent 2024 bond.
* The OMO is expected to help partially offset the
government's scheduled 120 billion rupees bond auction on the
same day. This is the last bond sale for the financial year
ending March 31, as per the borrowing calendar.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen
opening at 8.20 percent and moving in a band of 8.19 percent to
8.23 percent in the session, dealers said. It closed at 8.23
percent on Monday, 1 basis point higher from Friday's close.
($1 = 49.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)