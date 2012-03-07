MUMBAI, March 7 Indian federal bond yields are seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday as buying may emerge riding a wave of global risk aversion and a fall in crude oil prices. * A sharp fall in yields may be arrested due to caution before the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on March 15, where it is likely to keep interest rates unchanged. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.21 percent and moving in a band of 8.20 percent to 8.25 percent in the session, dealers said. It closed at 8.23 percent on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's close. * Oil, global equities and the euro came under pressure from worries about a global growth slowdown and uncertainty over whether enough investors would participate in a Greek debt restructuring to enable it to avert a default. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)