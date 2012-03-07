MUMBAI, March 7 Indian federal bond yields
are seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday as buying may
emerge riding a wave of global risk aversion and a fall in crude
oil prices.
* A sharp fall in yields may be arrested due to caution
before the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on March 15,
where it is likely to keep interest rates unchanged.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen
opening at 8.21 percent and moving in a band of 8.20 percent to
8.25 percent in the session, dealers said. It closed at 8.23
percent on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's close.
* Oil, global equities and the euro came under pressure from
worries about a global growth slowdown and uncertainty over
whether enough investors would participate in a Greek debt
restructuring to enable it to avert a default.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)