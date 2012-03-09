MUMBAI, March 9 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open little changed on Friday as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's bond purchase and a scheduled debt sale later in the day. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening around 8.22-8.23 percent and moving in a band of 8.20 percent to 8.25 percent, dealers said. It closed at 8.24 percent on Wednesday, 1 basis point higher from Tuesday's close. * The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday. * The RBI will buy up to 150 billion rupees of bonds, including a greenshoe option of 30 billion rupees through open market operations, while it will also auction 120 billion rupees of debt. The results of the auction and the debt buy will be known after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)