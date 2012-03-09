MUMBAI, March 9 Indian federal bond yields and swaps inched up as concerns over higher oil prices, Thursday's rise in U.S. Treasury yields and uncertainty over next week's liquidity tightness outweighed the positive sentiment from the central bank's cash infusion through debt purchases. * At 9:14 a.m. (0344 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was 1 basis point higher at 8.25 percent, from Wednesday's close of 8.24 percent. The Indian markets were shut on Thursday for a local holiday. * However, hopes the Reserve Bank of India's debt purchase will infuse some more liquidity into the cash-crunched banking system and also that it may offer lower cut-off yields at its auction may prevent yields from rising sharply, dealers said. * The RBI will buy up to 150 billion rupees ($3 billion) of bonds, including a greenshoe option of 30 billion rupees through open market operations, while it will auction 120 billion rupees of debt. The results of the auction and the debt buy will be known after 0900 GMT. * Crude oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday as investors cheered progress on Greece's bond swap deal, which moved the beleaguered country nearer to unlocking funds it needs to avoid default. * Rising oil prices have given rise to worries the RBI may delay a rate cut and also push up the fuel subsidy burden of the government which can in turn increase its market borrowing in the next fiscal year starting in April. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose to 2.02 percent on Thursday from 1.98 percent the previous day and were trading steady in Asian trade on Friday. * The Indian benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate and one-year rate were up 3 basis points each at 7.44 percent and 8.18 percent. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by)