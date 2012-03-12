MUMBAI, March 12 Indian federal bond yields on Monday are expected to fall following the cash reserve ratio cut announced by the Reserve Bank of India after market hours on Friday. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening around 8.24 percent and moving in a band of 8.18 percent to 8.25 percent, dealers said. It closed at 8.28 percent on Friday, 4 basis point higher from Wednesday's close. * A sharper fall in bond yields may be prevented as markets had already anticipated a cut in the CRR of at least 50 bps in the RBI's policy meeting due this week. * The Reserve Bank of India, on Friday, cut banks' CRR by 75 basis points to 4.75 percent. The new ratio became effective Saturday and is expected to have injected about 480 billion rupees ($9.63 billion) of liquidity into the banking system. * Traders will await the January industrial output data due around 0530 GMT for clues on growth in Asia's third largest economy and timing of the likely interest rate cuts from the RBI. * India's industrial production (IIP) is likely to have grown a median 2.1 percent in January from a year earlier, compared with 1.8 percent in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)