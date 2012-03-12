* Jan industrial growth seen at 2.1 pct - poll * RBI now unlikely to announce further action * February inflation data due on March 14 watched - traders (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, March 12 - Indian federal bond yields and overnight indexed swap rates eased on Monday after the central bank unexpectedly front-loaded a 75 basis points cash reserve ratio cut late on Friday, less than a week before its policy meeting. Reaction was subdued as the markets had already anticipated a cut in the CRR of at least 50 basis points at the policy review meet on Thursday. "The market is worried that we won't have more OMOs going forward," said a senior trader with a foreign bank, adding that OMO, apart from being a liquidity tool also helped in supporting the government's borrowing programme. The RBI has bought 1.25 trillion rupees of government bonds from November 2011 till now. India has increased its borrowing plan twice this year as its fiscal position has been deteriorating, hurt by a slowdown of economic growth. Traders said the RBI was now unlikely to announce any significant further actions and markets are expected to shift their attention to the federal budget later this month, which is expected to include higher borrowing plans for the next fiscal year. "At the March 15 credit policy review, we expect the RBI to remain on hold across all policy rates," said Sailesh K. Jha, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken in Singapore. "Expansionary fiscal policy by the government will constrain the RBI from cutting policy interest rates and limit the scope for further significant CRR cuts beyond the 25-50 basis points we are forecasting in H1 12," he said. A Reuters poll last week showed the government is expected to announce total borrowings of 5.3 trillion rupees for the new fiscal year, up from 5.1 trillion rupees in the current year. The benchmark 5-year swap rate fell 5 basis points to 7.43 percent while the 1-year rate was down 10 basis points to 8.08 percent after the CRR cut. Dealers expect the swap curve to steepen following the liquidity infusion step by RBI. Traders will await the January industrial output data due around 0530 GMT for clues on growth in Asia's third-largest economy and timing of the likely interest rate cuts from the RBI. India's industrial production (IIP) is likely to have grown a median 2.1 percent in January from a year earlier, compared with 1.8 percent in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)