MUMBAI, March 13 Indian federal bond yields are seen easing slightly in early trade on Tuesday, comforted by the absence of any unscheduled debt sale announcement so far from the government for the week. * The government usually announces auctions for the week on Monday evenings. India completed its planned market borrowing for 2011/12 last week. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening around 8.28 percent and moving in a band of 8.26 percent to 8.35 percent, dealers said. It closed at 8.30 percent on Monday, two basis point higher from Friday's close. * But caution, before the central bank's policy review on Thursday and the federal budget on Friday, will limit any fall in yields, traders said. * The RBI will leave its key repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent, 17 of 20 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday said. In a January poll, 8 of 22 respondents had forecast a cut by the end of March. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)