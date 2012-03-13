* Analysts expect RBI to hold rates steady Thursday-Poll * RBI policy eyed for clues on debt buys, rate cut (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, March 13 Indian federal bond yields edged up on Tuesday as January's robust factory output data bolstered the possibility of the Reserve Bank of India holding its interest rates steady when it reviews policy on Thursday. At 11:01 a.m. (0531 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.31 percent, 1 basis point higher than Monday's close. Traders expect the yield to move in a band of 8.26 percent to 8.35 percent during the day. "No rate cut is expected on the 15th after yesterday's data," said Anuj Tagra, a dealer with Union Bank of India. India's industrial output in January grew at its fastest pace in seven months, data showed on Monday, powered by a surge in manufacturing including consumer non-durables, a sign of strength in a sluggish economy. The benchmark yield could climb to 8.40-8.42 percent if the policy statement fails to provide clear direction on interest cut and further debt purchases by the central bank, Tagra said. Most analysts expect the RBI to hold its breath at the mid-quarter review of its monetary policy, and see a 50 basis points rate cut by the end of June, a Reuters poll showed. The recent rally in the global oil prices that threatens to derail India's easing inflation may also limit the RBI's capacity to cut rates. "We are in fact concerned that continued uptrend in data and forthcoming fuel price adjustments could close the window for a rate cut in April," Taimur Baig, chief economist at Deutsche Bank said in a note. India's headline inflation likely picked up slightly in February from the 26-month low hit in January as higher global oil prices fed into the country's import costs, a Reuters poll showed. The total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 21.90 billion rupees ($439.8 million), lower than the average 30 billion rupees in the first two hours of trade. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.54 percent from 7.49 percent on Monday, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.10 percent. ($1=49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)