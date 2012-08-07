* Traders hopeful RBI will cut rates at its Sept review * Fall in bond yields reverse gains last week * Factory data on Thurs seen as next key trigger (Updates with closing levels, details) By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Aug 7 India's benchmark bond rallied to its highest this month as hopes for a rate cut built up dramatically after the finance minister said high borrowing costs were burdening consumers and added the government would pursue fiscal consolidation. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's comments on Monday have revived the prospect of monetary easing just a week after the Reserve Bank of India disappointed investors by keeping the repo rate on hold and sticking to its hawkish language on inflation. Although India's central bank is independent and will not review policy until September, traders say the newly-appointed minister's stance signals the government could start to exert pressure on the RBI to ease interest rates. RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has said the government would need to adopt fiscal reforms, rather than rely on monetary policy alone, to revive an economy that is growing at the slowest pace in a decade. "People are expecting that Chidambaram will influence RBI to do whatever he wants," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank. "Market is now starting to discount a rate cut in the September policy," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 7 basis points at 8.15 percent on Tuesday, bringing its fall for the week so far to 11 basis points. Yields at one point dropped to as low as 8.14 percent, their lowest since before the RBI policy review on July 31. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a high 282.90 billion rupees ($5.1 billion). The rally in bond prices marks a turnaround from last week, when debt markets were hit after the RBI repeated warnings on inflationary pressures, upending bets for future rate cuts. Benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the 1-year rate fell 3 bps each to 7.00 percent and 7.68 percent, just off their August lows hit earlier in the day. Investors will next focus on June industrial output data, despite its volatile nature, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a 1 percent pickup from a year ago as policy in action and a drop in export orders weigh. On Tuesday, Indian rating agency CRISIL slashed the country's growth forecast to 5.5 percent for the fiscal year ending March, while raising its inflation projection to 8 percent from 7 percent in part because of the impact of weak monsoon rainfalls. ($1 = 55.1 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)