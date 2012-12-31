MUMBAI Dec 31 India's benchmark 10-year bond yields fell as much as 7 basis points to a five-and-a-half month low on Monday, on quarter-end buying and as the government's move to sell more Treasury bills was seen as reducing the need to sell longer-dated paper.

The government will sell 1.4 trillion rupees ($25.5 billion) of treasury bills between January and March, it said on Friday. Dealers estimate that would translate into a net issuance of around 160 billion rupees T-bills next quarter.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.06 percent, down 5 basis point from Friday's close. It fell to 8.04 percent in trade, a level last seen in mid-July.

