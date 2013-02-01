* India's 10-yr bond yield ends unchanged at 7.91 pct
* India plans to reduce spending by about 1.1 trillion
rupees
* Yields rise for a second successive week
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Feb 1 Indian government bond yields rose
to a near one-month high on Friday as the cash deficit in the
banking system seemed likely to prolong with the government
clamping down on spending in a month which will see sustained
debt sales.
The government, which already has held back on spending,
resulting in its cash balances with the central bank swelling,
will further cut expenses.
Finance ministry officials told Reuters cuts in welfare,
defence and road projects would reduce spending by about 1.1
trillion rupees ($20.68 billion) for the current fiscal year.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has reiterated his
commitment to stick to his fiscal deficit target of 5.3 percent
in the current fiscal and lower it to 4.8 percent in the next
year.
The Reserve Bank of India's cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut,
which will only become effective on Feb. 9, will add 180 billion
rupees of liquidity in the system when the deficit is over 1
trillion rupees.
"I think the market will focus on the cash situation. Even
after the CRR cut, the deficit is expected to be hover close to
the 1 trillion rupee mark," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer at
First Rand Bank in Mumbai.
He, however, expects the RBI to wait for the CRR cut to take
effect and resume bond purchases only in the first week of
March.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended
unchanged over Thursday's close at 7.91 percent. It rose to 7.93
percent in the session, its highest since Jan. 4.
It rose 3 basis points in the week, a second week of gains.
Volumes were low at 129.10 billion rupees as most traders
were away for a bond dealers' conference at Colombo in Sri
Lanka.
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap
, an interest derivative contract which is used
to guard against changes in funding costs, rose 1 bp to 7.27
percent.
The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate
ended flat at 7.63 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)