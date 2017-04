MUMBAI Aug 14 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose past 8.48 percent to a 15-month high on Wednesday as the rupee continued to remain near record-low levels despite a series of steps undertaken by the government to curb the current account deficit.

The 10-year yield rose to 8.49 percent, the highest since May 30, 2012. It is up 9 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Swati Bhat; Editing by Supriya Kurane)