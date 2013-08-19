MUMBAI Aug 19 Indian government bonds will have no trading bands on Tuesday, the Fixed Income Money Markets and Derivatives Association said on its website.

Indian bond yields surged to five-year highs on Monday after the rupee hit a record low, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield surging 35 basis points on the day, to 9.23 percent. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)