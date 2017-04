MUMBAI Aug 30 India's 10-year bond yield fell 13 basis points to 8.69 percent from the level before the central bank set a lower-than-expected yield cutoff on the benchmark paper.

Bond dealers are now awaiting economic growth numbers for the June quarter which will be released after market hours on Friday.

The economy is expected to grow at 4.7 percent in April-June, lower than the decade low growth of 5 percent in the last fiscal year.

The central bank set a cut-off price for the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds at 89.21 rupees, yielding 8.8344 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.9116 percent.

The yield had closed at 8.77 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)