MUMBAI, Sept 23 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continued its climb following the central bank's surprise rate hike on Friday with traders also preferring to stay light ahead of the details of the second-half borrowing calendar later in the day.

The government will announce the October-March borrowing schedule around 0930 GMT while details of the 500 billion rupee debt switch are also awaited.

Traders said higher global crude oil prices and a 150 billion rupee auction later in the day also hurt sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading up 8 basis points on the day at 8.66 percent by 0336 GMT. Yields had surged 39 basis points on Friday following the rate hike. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)